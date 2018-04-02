China's manufacturing PMI hits 4-month low at 51.0

Caixin China's general manufacturing PMI dipped to four-month low at 51.0 in March, down from 51.6 in February signaling only a marginal improvement in overall operating conditions at the end of the first quarter.

Output and new orders grew only modestly, with growth in export orders slumping to a 10-month low even as fears grow of a possible trade war between the United States and China.

However, many businesses appear to believe the weakness in orders was one-off as optimism about the one-year outlook picking up to the highest in a year citing greater investment, improved market conditions and new products that will help to boost demand.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: MCHI, GXC, CAF