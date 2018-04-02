MediciNova's MN-001 successful in mid-stage NASH study

Aimed at accelerating development, MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) announces the early termination of its proof-of-principle, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of MN-001 (tipelukast) in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with excessive levels of triglycerides in their blood (hypertriglyceridemia).

An interim analysis showed that the study met the co-primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in mean serum triglycerides after eight weeks of treatment.

On the safety front, no clinically significant safety signals were observed.

Detailed results will be presented at the International Liver Congress 2018 on Friday, April 13, in Paris.

Tipelukast is a small molecule anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory compound that exerts its effects via several mechanisms, including leukotriene receptor antagonism and inhibiting enzymes known as phosphodiesterases as well as 5-lipoxygenase. It is also under development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Previously: MediciNova initiates mid-stage study of MN-001 for elevated triglycerides in NASH patients (Nov. 19, 2015)