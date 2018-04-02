Pivotal Research lowers its Facebook, Alphabet targets

Pivotal Research Group lowers its Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) price target from $152 to $138 (a 14% downside to Thursday’s close) and its Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) target from $1110 to $1040 (a 0.8% upside).

Firm is reviewing its current thoughts on data use in digital advertising ahead of earnings reports.

Targets lowered to reflect high capital costs primarily due to the higher risk-free rates used in models.

Facebook target reduced more than peers due to the incremental deceleration in revenue growth towards the end of 2018 and the company’s higher costs.

Ratings reiterated at Sell for Facebook and Hold for Alphabet.

Source: Briefing.com.

Facebook shares are down 1.6% premarket to $158.15.

GOOG shares are up 0.2% to $1,033.34.

