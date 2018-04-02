Hudson Global closes on divestitures

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) announces that it completed the sales of its recruitment and talent management operations in Europe and Asia Pacific to strategic buyers in three transactions.

The company brought in proceeds of $39.0M through the transactions.The proceeds included $24.8M for recruitment and talent management operations in Benelux, $7.7M for the recruitment and talent management operations in the rest of Europe, and $6.4M for the recruitment and talent management operations in Asia Pacific.

All Hudson debt was transferred to the buyers as part of the divestitures.

Source: Press Release