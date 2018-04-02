NextEra Energy Partners to sell Canadian renewable portfolio

NextEra Energy Partners (NEE, NEP) agrees to sell its portfolio of wind and solar generation assets located in Ontario to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $582.3M plus $689M in existing debt.

The deal includes the sale of six fully contracted wind and solar assets, with an average contract life of ~16 years and 10-year average CAFD of $38.4M.

An affiliate of NextEra Energy Resources will continue to operate all of the facilities included in the deal under a 10-year services agreement with CPPIB.

Also, NEP says it continues to expect a year-end 2018 run rate for adjusted EBITDA of $1B-$1.15B and CAFD of $360M-$400M.