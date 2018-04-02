Epic Sciences and Genomic Health announces favorable draft LCD on medicare coverage for use of Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test

Epic Sciences (Epic) and Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) announces that Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) has issued a draft local coverage determination (LCD) for the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test.

The draft LCD recommends Medicare coverage for use of the test to help determine which patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) may benefit from androgen receptor signaling inhibitor (ARSi) therapy and which may benefit from chemotherapy.

The Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test is a circulating tumor cell based, liquid biopsy test, commercially available in the U.S.

The draft LCD, will go through Medicare's review process, followed by finalization and notification. LCDs are subject to annual review by MACs.