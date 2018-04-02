Compugen inks antibody development deal with AstraZeneca; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is up 11% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it has out-licensed exclusive rights to its bi-specific and multi-specific antibody candidates to AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) MedImmune unit.

Under the terms of the agreement, MedImmune will be responsible for all research, development and commercialization activities. Compugen will receive $10M upfront, up to $200M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales for the first product. It will be eligible for additional milestones and royalties on additional products.

Compugen will retain all rights to its other pipeline programs as monotherapies and in combination with other products.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the deal.