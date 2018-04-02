Starbucks expected to appeal California coffee cancer warning

Shares of Starbucks are down 1% in premarket trading as the news continues to circulate on a California judge's ruling on cancer warnings for coffee sold in California

At issue in the lawsuit being presided over by the judge is the amount of acrylamide that's left over in brewed coffee. Acrylamide is also created when other common foods sucs as toast and french fries are cooked at high temperatures. "I think it’s crazy," says Harvard senior research scientist Kathryn Wilson on the ruling. Wilson's research delves into the link between diet and cancer.

Starbucks says providing quality and safe foods and beverages to consumers is its top priority. The company is expected by many to appeal the California judge's ruling

Previously: Coffee must carry cancer warning in California (March 30)