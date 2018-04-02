Citi team bullish on long end of Treasury curve

The Citi rates team cut its year-end forecast for the 30-year Treasury yield to 2.85%, noting long rates typically peak prior to the Fed halting rate hikes.

The current conventional wisdom that the multi-decade bond bull market is over doesn't hold water, says Citi, reminding higher rates at some point will crash risk assets and subsequently crash the economy.

"We like getting paid a coupon for an asset that should return 30%+, when the Fed initiates yield curve control on 10yr at say 1.25%."

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, SPTL, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL