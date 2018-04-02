Intra-Cellular down 7% premarket on FDA rejection of Alkermes' application for MDD med ALKS 5461

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) slips 7% premarket in sympathy with Alkermes' 18% plunge after receiving a Refusal to File letter in response to its ALKS 5461 application.

Investors apparently perceive heightened risk for schizophrenia and MDD candidate lumateperone. Its U.S. filing for the former should be completed by mid-year.

Lumateperone provides selective and simultaneous modulation of serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate—three neurotransmitter pathways implicated in severe mental illness.

