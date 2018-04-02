Semiconductor Manufacturing International's profit fell 52% last year

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NYSE:SMI) reports 2017 revenue growth of 6.4% on the year to $3.1B, a new record.

Net profits fell 52% to $180M.

Increased wafer shipments drove the revenue increase with 4.31M 8-in equivalent wafers shipped, up 8.9% on the year. But wafer ASP fell $17 to $719.

More results: Gross margin, 23.9% (-5.3 percentage points Y/Y); profits from operations, $124.9M (-$214.3M); R&D spend, $427.1M (+34.2%).

2018 guidance: Company expects high single-digit revenue growth, 10% to 20% gross margin, and approves a capex plan with $1.9B going towards foundry operations compared to $2.4B in 2017.