STRATA Skin Sciences announces $17M equity financing; appoints new interim CEO

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of 15.7M shares of common stock to a group of investors, for proceeds of $17M.

Additionally, STRATA has signed a non-binding Term Sheet to amend its existing $10.6M credit facility established with MidCap Financial Trust in 2015. Of the $17M to be received, $3M will be used to pay down the current loan with MidCap.

The remaining proceeds will be used to enhance the Company’s growth.

STRATA also appoints Dr. Rafaeli as Interim CEO, effective April 10. The Company’s current CEO Frank J. McCaney will assume the role of Interim CFO.