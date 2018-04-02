Selling pressure on Tesla ahead of deliveries update

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 4.49% in premarket trading to $254.70.

The company upset the NTSB yesterday by posting information about the fatal crash of a Model X on Autopilot in March.

"We will work to determine the probable cause of the crash and our next update of information about our investigation will likely be when we publish a preliminary report, which generally occurs within a few weeks of completion of field work," says NTSB spokesman Chris O'Neil.

Another development to watch is a video by a Model S owner which seems to replicate the conditions of the fatal Model X crash. Electrek's Fred Lambert points out that the video confirms Autopilot is still not perfect and that drivers need to be ready to take over as they heed the alerts from vehicles in self-driving mode.

Sell-side update: You can't knock out Baird analyst Ben Kallo off his Outperform rating on Tesla even with the wave of negative stories. "While it seems a perfect storm is weighing on the shares, we are buyers into pressure as Model 3 production ramps," Kallo writes. "We like the set-up headed into Q1 deliveries as we believe sentiment is overly negative, and think [Tesla] may be able to exceed lower expectations," he adds.

Tesla is expected to reports on Q1 deliveries sometime early this week.