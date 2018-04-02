Comstock Resources +9% after announcing refinancing transactions

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) +9.4% premarket after announcing a series of related transactions in support of a comprehensive refinancing of its existing debt.

CRK says its actions will include arranging a new four-year $300M bank credit facility, an expected $600M offering of new senior unsecured notes, monetizing Eagle Ford shale production while maintaining a significant interest in the property's future development, and obtaining a $75M common stock investment from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

CRK says transactions will lower its total leverage and cost of capital as well as improve liquidity; "as a result, Comstock will become one of the leading scaled and prudently financed public companies operating in the Haynesville shale."