SoftBank launches $930M solar power JV in India

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) joins with Chinese firm GCL System Integration Technology to launch a $930M solar energy venture in India.

SoftBank will hold 60% of the venture’s shares, and the funding comes from its Vision Fund.

GCL will provide the tech for the photovoltaic technology venture, and SoftBank will obtain land and regulatory approvals.

Photovoltaic tech is used in solar panels and the new JV will eventually have a 4GW capacity implemented in a pair of 2GW phases.

In 2015, SoftBank said it would join Foxconn/Hon Hai and Bharti Enterprises to invest up to $10B in Indian solar projects with a goal of 100GW of solar power by 2022.

