Hospital operators anxiously eyeing Walmart - Humana deal

The WSJ reports that hospital operators are a bit nervous over Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) potential takeover of Humana (NYSE:HUM) considering its strong bargaining position on pricing and move into healthcare services. It already operates pharmacies and primary care clinics and will soon offer laboratory tests.

A tie-up could accelerate consolidation in the healthcare sector as services migrate to lower cost environments like clinics and pharmacies.

Randy Oostra, President & CEO of hospital group ProMedica says a potential Walmart-Humana deal “should be a concern to everybody in health care." Walmart could join an already-crowded field siphoning off revenue from outpatient clinics which subsidize money-losing hospital services.

Selected tickers: (NYSE:UHS)(NYSEMKT:HLTH)(NYSE:HCA)(NYSE:THC)(NYSE:CYH)(NASDAQ:LPNT)(NYSE:QHC)(NYSE:SEM)(NYSEMKT:SSY)