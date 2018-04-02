Baker Hughes upgraded to Buy at BofA Merrill on anticipated LNG orders

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) +1.2% premarket after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $33 price target, forecasting an upcoming turn in liquefied natural gas equipment orders.

BAML believes new final investment decisions are likely in late 2018 and early 2019 and may be a catalyst for the stock; a number of projects should take FIDs in the next four years due to long construction times for LNG facilities, and BHGE has more than $5B of relevant equipment revenue potential, the firm says.

LNG equipment orders should also add ~$9.9B in service revenue during 2025-42 via long-term contractual service agreements, BAML says.