Strongbridge Biopharma doses first four patients in LOGICS, a second global Phase 3 study of RECORLEV in endogenous CS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) announces that the first four patients have been dosed in LOGICS, a second global Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), a next-generation cortisol synthesis inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome (CS).

LOGICS is a placebo-controlled, double-blind, study that will randomize ~35 patients with Cushing’s syndrome in more than 11 countries. The primary endpoint is to compare the effect of withdrawing to placebo versus continuing treatment with levoketoconazole on the urinary free cortisol therapeutic response previously established during open-label levoketoconazole therapy.

Endogenous CS is a rare but serious and lethal endocrine disease caused by chronic elevated cortisol exposure.