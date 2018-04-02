CME will not sell assets after NEX Group acquisition

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) expects to generate annual cost savings of $200M by 2021 from the deal, and does not expect to sell any assets after the £3.9B purchase, CEO Terry Duffy tells the FT.

Nex operates the biggest inter-dealer brokerage for the fixed income securities, while CME runs the main futures markets pegged to that paper.

CME expects to incur a $285M charge to achieve cost targets after the acquisition, and plans to cut 16% of Nex's workforce.

Both managements, however, are on the same page regarding keeping all of Nex's assets intact.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals across both sides of the Atlantic, and is expected to close in the second half of the year.