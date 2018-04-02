Zuckerberg on Tim Cook's "extremely glib" criticism

In an interview with Vox, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) founder Mark Zuckerberg responds to Tim Cook’s criticism of Facebook’s data policies.

Last week, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Cook responded to an interview question about what he’d do in Facebook’s position in a data scandal. Cook said, “I wouldn’t be in this situation,” and said Apple sells products to users, not users to advertisers.

Key quote from Zuckerberg: “You know, I find that argument, that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth. The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world, then there are a lot of people who can’t afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people.”

Facebook shares are down 0.6% premarket.

Apple shares are up 0.04% premarket.

