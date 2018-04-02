Sell-siders weigh in on potential Walmart - Humana tie-up

Sell-side analysts offer a range of opinions on Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) potential takeover on Humana (NYSE:HUM).

BofA Merrill Lynch's Kevin Fischbeck (Buy rating on HUM): A combination should not be complete surprise to investors since the companies have been working together on a co-branded prescription drug plan since 2011. To make the merger work, WMT would need to dramatically increase its clinic footprint to drive savings so a partnership to further test and refine a collaboration "may make more sense as a starting point." The companies could co-brand HUM/WMT in a model that drive volume to WMT pharmacies and helps HUM grow membership faster.

Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman (WMT- Equal Weight/$99): WMT's larger role in healthcare "has merit" as stores provide convenience and services to membership of insurer/PBM companies. A tie-up could be a near-term negative for WMT because it would represent a distraction. Long-term positive considering size and scale.

RBC's Frank Morgan (HUM-Sector Perform/$275): Takeover could address how to attract consumer into stores to combat encroachment of e-commerce.

JPMorgan's Gary Taylor (HUM-Neutral/$271): Combination would be broadly akin to CVS/Aetna with more than 4,000 U.S. drug stores, the second-largest Medicare Advantage plan and HUM's own PBM business. Integration risk would be high considering the differences between a retailer and health insurer.

Piper Jaffray's Sarah James: The deal does not make sense because WMT does not have the footprint of CVS or Walgreens and it may have problems staffing clinics considering the nursing shortage and wage inflation. Cites prior conversations with HUM management that WMT's limited footprint "would not be ideal." Discussions are believed to be ongoing with multiple retail pharmacies. Sees HUM takeout price of $327 - 365/share.

