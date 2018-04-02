Nike looks to move away from boy's club label

Nike (NYSE:NKE) says it is "laser-focused" on making the company a more inclusive culture after a wave of complaints, including the recent allegation against former human resources chief David Ayres.

The Wall Street Journal's Sara Germano and Joann Lublin detailed the longtime boys club atmosphere at Nike in an article posted on Friday that included on-the-record interviews with many Nike veterans. The piece didn't portray the company's HR department in a positive light.

The spate of negative stories on the Nike culture hasn't necessarily dinged shares. Nike is up 6.22% YTD vs. -1.22% for the S&P 500 Index.