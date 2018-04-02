JinkoSolar to supply ~7M solar panels for NextEra Energy

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) says it will supply ~7M solar panels over four years, some of them from its new Jacksonville, Fla., manufacturing plant for Florida Power & Light parent NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

The agreement increases JKS's supply deal to 2,750 MW following a January announcement of a 1,750 MW deal that did not identify the purchaser.

Florida Power & Light currently operates ~930 MW of solar capacity in Florida, including 14 solar power plants, with plans to more than quadruple its current solar capacity over the next decade to more than 4K MW.