Asure Software announces two acquisitions, updates guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) acquires Austin HR, a professional HR services firm for outsourced payroll, employee benefits services, and more.

The acquisition will join the Asure Consulting services offering.

Asure also acquires Wells Fargo Business Payroll Services’ Evolution HCM customer portfolio.

Customers using Payroll Services will transfer to Asure for payroll services with the complete customer base transition expected by July 2.

Asure updates its FY18 guidance on the acquisitions to revenue of $85M to $88M (was: $79M to $82M) and non-GAAP EBITDA of $19M to $22M (was: $18M to $20M).