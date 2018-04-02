SELLAS up 85% premarket on positive mid-stage NeuVax data

Thinly traded nano cap SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS +84.6% ) is up on increased volume in response to its announcement positive preliminary data from a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing the combination of Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) and NeuVax (nelipepimut-S) in HER2 1+/2+ breast cancer patients in an adjuvant setting to prevent cancer recurrence.

After median follow-up of 19 months, patients receiving Herceptin + NeuVax experienced a clinically meaningful improvement in median disease-free survival. In a subgroup of patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), there was a 70.4% reduction in the relative risk of cancer recurrence compared to control. In patients not receiving hormonal therapy, the relative reduction in risk of cancer recurrence was 74.1% versus control.

The company says it plans to meet with the FDA and EMA for clarify a development and regulatory path for the combination in TNBC patients. It also will seek a development/collaboration partner.