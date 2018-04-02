Worst quarter for high-yield since financial crisis

The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield Bond Index slumped 0.86% in Q1, the weakest performance since Q1 of 2008. It's also the first negative return for a Q1 since 2008.

The rough quarter seems more about a general rise in interest rates rather than a crumbling in corporate credit, as high-yield outperformed investment-grade paper, which was 2.32% in the red in Q1 this year. Junk also surely outperformed government bonds, as the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose about 30 basis points during Q1.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, LQD, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK, MCI, DSU, SJB, KIO, CORP, NHS, CIF, ARDC, IVH, GGM, AIF, MPV, FHY, PHF, JSD, VLT, HYLS, DHG, PCF, CSI, CRED, MHY