CommVault +9.3% on Elliott involvement (updated)

Activist investor Elliott Management discloses a 7.4% stake in CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT).

The disclosure includes a letter explaining why the investor believes CommVault shares have underperformed, the path forward to better value, and the announcement that Elliott is nominating four candidates for CommVault’s board.

Read Elliott’s full letter in the regulatory filing.

CommVault shares are up 9.3% to $62.50.

Update with CommVault's statement:

"Commvault conducts open communications with its stockholders, and the Board of Directors and management team values their input. Commvault has had initial discussions with Elliott and we go into these discussions with an open mind, a goal of enhancing stockholder value, and optimistic for Commvault's future."