Cogint +8% as Fluent execs buy 240,000 shares

Founders of Fluent -- now the only operating unit at Cogint (COGT +8% ) -- have bought 240,000 shares on the open market.

“Fluent’s business has continued to perform exceptionally with respect to growth and profitability,” says Fluent CEO Ryan Schulke, who bought along with President Matthew Conlin. “Based on all previous valuations of our business dating back to 2015, and my own assessment of the quality and health of our assets, I believe we are trading at an extreme discount to the company’s actual value.”

Schulke has direct and indirect ownership of a total of 8,364,537 shares of COGT.

