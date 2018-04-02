Acxiom rebounds on $100M buyback boost

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) -- dinged Thursday by changes that Facebook is making to its relationship with partner data providers -- is up 2.4% today after announcing an expansion to its stock repurchase program.

The company is increasing its authorization by $100M, to $500M, and extending the program through the end of 2019. That gives it current capacity of $120M in buybacks.

Since starting the program in August 2011, the company has repurchased 20.4M shares for about $380M -- about 2M shares for $55M since Dec. 31.