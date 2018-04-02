Puma Bio's Nerlynx in treatment guidelines for certain breast cancer patients

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI -0.7% ) announces that NERLYNX (neratinib) is now included in the National Comprehensive Central Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in breast cancer patients with brain metastases.

NCCN has designated the pan-HER tyrosine kinase inhibitor as a category 2A treatment option and a category 2B treatment option when combined with the chemo agent paclitaxel.

Categories 2A and 2B signify that there is uniform NCCN consensus that the treatment is appropriate based on lower-level evidence compared to category 1 (high-level evidence).

The FDA approved NERLYNX in July 2017 for the extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.