Stocks slip as China imposes tariffs on U.S. goods

Stocks open lower as trade war worries resurface after China announced tariffs against a range of U.S. agricultural products in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.6% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

Also weighing on investor sentiment is a -3.6% open for Amazon, which was the subject of another Trump tweet over the weekend that the company was scamming the U.S. Postal Service.

In other corporate news, Humana +7.1% after a WSJ report that Walmart is in preliminary talks to acquire the company; conversely, Under Armour -3.2% after a data breach involving the company's MyFitnessPal app.

S&P sectors are fairly even between advancers and decliners, with Amazon dragging down the consumer discretionary group ( -0.8% ) to the back of the pack.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve including the benchmark 10-year yield, up a basis point at 2.77%.

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.2% at $64.14/bbl.

European stock markets are closed for Easter Monday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% while China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.2% .

Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending