Amazon -4.3% after another Trump tweet

President Trump tweets again about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the post office.

Tweet: “Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!”

Amazon shares are down 4.3% and down over 6% in the past week.

