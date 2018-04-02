Retail gems amid mall gloom?

The concept of the great American shopping mall continues to fade as The Wall Street Journal reports that empty space in regional shopping malls reached a six-year high in Q1.

It's a complicated equation for the retail sector as diminished foot traffic is counterbalanced partially by lower rents and the ability to find strategic space for chains that happen to be in a growth phase. There's also the obvious "Amazon Effect" that is in play on pricing, and a renewed attack from President Trump (latest tweet) on the Seattle e-commerce giant's ability to pay lower taxes than brick-and-mortar store chains.

The final twist is that amid the continual loss of mall relevancy, pockets of consumer spending are improving and chains are seeing benefits from their omni-channel selling initiatives.

Add it all up and there could still be some value plays in the sector, despite the gloom.

