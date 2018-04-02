ReShape down 53% on private $6M capital raise

Thinly traded nano cap ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS -52.5% ) is down more than a 4x surge in volume in response to its private placement of convertible stock and warrants with an institutional investor.

Specifically, it has agreed to sell 8M shares of Series D convertible preferred stock convertible into 8M common shares at $0.75 per share. The investor will also receive one-year warrants to purchase up to 35M shares of common at $0.75 per share (subject to shareholder approval). Net proceeds should be ~$5.25M and will increase to $26.25M if shareholders OK the deal and the warrants are exercised.

Closing date is April 4.

Thursday's closing price was $1.45.