Reuters: Exxon's PNG LNG export plant may be poised to resume shipments

A liquefied natural gas tanker has docked at Exxon Mobil’s (XOM -1.2% ) Papua New Guinea export plant, which has been shut since late February following an earthquake, Reuters reports.

The 172M cm capacity LNG tanker Kumul, custom-built for the XOM-operated PNG LNG project, currently is moored at the terminal, likely containing the LNG cargo the company bought last month to keep the plant cold, according to the report.

XOM has said it hopes to resume shipments from the export facility - one of its top performing assets in 2017 - by late April, or eight weeks after it shut following the 7.5 magnitude quake.