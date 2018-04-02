More on Marrone Bio FY 2017 results

Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII -0.6% ) FY revenue grew 23.3% Y/Y to $18.16M.

Overall FY2017 operating margin recovered by 3928 bps to -129%.

Gross margin for FY2017 increases by 42% Y/Y.

Product shipments grew 16.2%Y/Y to $19M.

Company launched 2 commercial products in 2017, Haven®, a sun protectant, and StargusTM, a biofungicide.

The company completed a series of private placement financing and debt restructuring transactions, generating ~$27.3M of proceeds and converted $45.0M of prior debt into equity in February 2018.

