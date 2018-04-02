Rhythm Pharma in-licenses PWS candidate from Takeda

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM -3.5% ) acquires exclusive global rights to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's (OTCPK:TKPYY) T-3525770 (now RM-853), an orally available inhibitor of an enzyme called ghrelin o-acyltransferase (GOAT), in preclinical development for Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare inherited disorder characterized by an insatiable appetite and severe obesity.

GOAT plays a key role in the production of ghrelin, a peptide secreted by the stomach and small intestine that stimulates appetite. In PWS patients, ghrelin levels are elevated which contribute to the feeling of constant hunger.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rhythm will take over global development and commercialization. Takeda will receive an upfront payment of $5M of Rhythm common stock, back-end development milestones and single-digit royalties on net sales.