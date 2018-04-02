Encana to sell Pipestone infrastructure project to Keyera

Encana (ECA -1.9% ) agrees to sell its Pipestone liquids hub and planned Pipestone processing facility in Alberta to Keyera (OTC:KEYUF) for ~C$39M.

Keyera will acquire and fund the remaining development cost of the hub, estimated at $105M, and will own and fund the planned Pipestone processing facility, which is expected to start up in 2021.

ECA will be responsible for construction of the project and initially will operate it, while Keyera will own the project, oversee commercial development and provide processing services to ECA under a long-term fee-for-service arrangement.

ECA says the Pipestone liquids hub is expected to start up in Q4 2018 and provide an additional 14K bbl/day of net raw condensate processing capacity and supporting its plan to double its Montney liquids production.