Richard Branson to try his hand as Vegas hotel-casino owner

Virgin Hotels plans to rebrand and remodel the Hard Rock Hotel after buying the off-Strip property from Brookfield Asset Management for an undisclosed amount.

"This property is a great asset, and as Virgin enters the Las Vegas marketplace, this will be one of the most exciting casino transformations that Las Vegas has seen in many years," says Juniper Capital Partners' Richard Bosworth, who is set to be the property's CEO.

The Hard Rock, which as 1.5K rooms and suites, is located about one mile from Strip properties MGM Grand (NYSE:MGM) and Planet Hollywood Casino (NASDAQ:CZR) on Paradise Road.