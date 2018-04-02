SenesTech up 2% on FY2017 results

SenesTech (SNES +2% ) product sales for FY 2017 totaled $52K against total revenue of 318K in 2016 with license revenue contributing 186K and N.I.H. grants of 132K.

Operating expenses FY 2017 were $12.3M, high due to expansion of product commercialization activities.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $8.2M.

Cash, cash equivalents and highly liquid investments were $7.1M as of 31 December 2017.

In 2017 the company established key distribution agreements with Univar and Target Specialty Products.

