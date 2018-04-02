MyoKardia commences mid-stage study of mavacantem in non-obstructive HCM

Dosing is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial, MAVERICK-HCM, assessing MyoKardia's (MYOK -1.2% ) mavacamten in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick (hypertrophied) which makes it more difficult to pump blood. Non-obstructive means that there is no physical obstruction hindering the outflow of blood from the left ventricle. In the obstructive form, the wall dividing the left and right sides of the heart thickens to the point that it blocks blood flow leaving the left ventricle.

MAVERICK-HCM is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing a 16-week course of treatment with mavacamten. Topine data should be available in H2 2019.

Mavacamten, in Phase 3 development for obstructive HCM, is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.

Previously: MyoKardia's mavacamten shows positive action in mid-stage study; shares up 1% after hours (March 8)