Humana and UnitedHealth involved in launch pilot program applying blockchain to improve provider data

Humana (HUM +5.4% ), UnitedHealth Group's (UNH +3.4% ) Optum and UnitedHeathcare, Quest Diagnostics (DGX -1.7% ) and MultiPlan are working together on a pilot program applying blockchain technology to improve the quality of data and reduce administrative costs related to changes in healthcare provider demographic data, a formidable problem facing organizations throughout the sector.

Specifically, the companies will explore how blockchain can help ensure that the most current provider information is available in health provider directories.

Currently, health systems, providers and other stakeholders maintain separate copies of provider data which requires laborious and expensive reconciliation efforts to resolve discrepancies and consumes over $2B in healthcare system costs.