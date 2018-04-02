WSJ: Northrop Grumman revises satellite procedures after telescope delay

Northrop Grumman (NOC -0.5% ) has implemented major changes in satellite production as a result of its previously disclosed mistakes building NASA’s troubled James Webb Space Telescope, WSJ reports.

The new practices reportedly include stepped-up quality control checks and enhanced training in an effort to lock in tighter testing procedures and prevent employee burnout.

Extra personnel costs could add at least $200M to the Webb program’s overall development costs, which could put it over the $8B cap approved by Congress, according to the report.

The news comes after NASA last week announced a roughly one-year delay on completion of the troubled project to around May 2020 from summer 2019.