Seven Stars Cloud +11.8% as earnings show revenue multiplication

Seven Stars Cloud (NASDAQ:SSC) is up 11.8% today after posting fiscal-year earnings with acquisition-fueled revenue gains of 310% and a narrower loss per share.

The company completed acquisitions of SVG and Wide Angle in January 2017. Meanwhile, gains there were offset by a decline in the legacy You On Demand business of $3.8M as that unit shifts to an exclusive distribution deal with Zhejiang Yanhua Culture Media.

Loss per share for the year was $0.16, vs. a prior-year loss per share of $0.73.

The company swung to a gross profit of $7.2M vs. a 2016 gross loss of $0.4M, tied to higher costs with the commercial electronic supply chain business.

It's estimating fiscal 2018 revenues of $280M and EBITDA of $35M.

