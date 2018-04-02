Auto parts sector in reverse

The auto parts sector is notably weaker on the day amid broad market weakness. A quick scan shows 31 out of 37 companies with a +$300M market cap down for the day.

The names posting the sharpest drops are China Automotive Systems (CAAS -7.1% ), Modine Manufacting (MOD -4.5% ), Superior Industries (SUP -3% ), Tower International (TOWR -4.1% ), Aptiv (APTV -3% ), Dana (DAN -3% ), VOXX International (VOXX -3% ), Borg Warner (BWA -2.5% ), Tenneco (TEN -2.5% ), Autoliv (ALV -1.6% ) and Lydall (LDL -2.7% ).

Concerns on China tarifffs are the primary concern across the board, while some companies could also be seeing selling pressure due to the autonomous driving rethink following Uber and Tesla crashes.