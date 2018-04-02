Baker Hughes, GE sign deal to process Iraqi natural gas

Baker Hughes (BHGE -1.1% ) and General Electric (GE -2.3% ) sign a contract with Iraq’s government to process natural gas extracted alongside crude oil at two fields in southern Iraq, the country's oil ministry says; a value for the contract is not provided.

The plan is part of Iraq’s efforts to stop flaring gas associated with oil, which has cost nearly $2.5B in lost revenue for the government; Iraq continues substantial flaring of gas because it lacks the facilities to process it into fuel for local consumption or exports.

Iraq’s production of associated gas likely will grow as the country increases its oil output capacity; the Iraqi cabinet has approved a plan to raise the country’s crude oil output capacity to 6.5M bbl/day by 2022 from ~5M bbl/day currently.