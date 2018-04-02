BBB-rated corporate bonds outstanding have quadrupled in the last decade

U.S. companies have been bulking up on debt with BBB-rated bonds having grown to become half the investment-grade market at $2.5T outstanding.

Lower-rated bonds have doubled from 5 years ago, and are up more than 4x in the last decade, according to data from Morgan Stanley.

“When markets start restricting access to capital in a downturn or a bear market, we tend to find that leverage levels matter a lot,” said Adam Richmond, a credit strategist at Morgan Stanley.

For now, the economy is growing and default rates are low, making the elevated debt levels less of an immediate concern.

