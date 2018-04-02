ESPN Plus to debut April 12 at $4.99/month

ESPN Plus will debut in 10 days, on April 12, Disney (DIS -1.6% ) says in a note with more details on content.

The service, launching at $4.99/month, will have "four key pillars" of content, the company says: "thousands of live sporting events; high-quality original shows and films; exclusive studio programs; and an unmatched on-demand library."

It's promising a Major League Baseball game per day during the season, more than 180 games in total, covering each team. It also offers more than 180 games (one each day) through the NHL season.

There's a year-round boxing schedule with ESPN Plus being a key part of the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN agreement, and more than 100 days of coverage from 31 PGA Tour events.

And more than 250 Major League Soccer games, along with "thousands of live college sports events, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf and more" (though not in Power 5 conferences).

Baseball fans will be able to buy the entire MLB.TV out-of-market package via ESPN Plus.

It will be available as part of a redesigned ESPN app as well as through ESPN.com.