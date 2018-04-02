Sinopec aims to boost LNG capacity, shale gas output

Sinopec (SNP -1.6% ) says it will seek to more than double its receiving capacity of liquefied natural gas over the next six years and increase domestic shale gas production by two thirds by 2020.

SNP says it plans to have 60B cm of natural gas supply capacity, which includes both imports and domestic production, by 2023, after producing 27B cm of gas in 2017.

SNP also says it will add new receiving facilities for imported LNG along China’s east coast to 26M metric tons/year by 2023, up from the current 9M including the recently launched terminal in Tianjin.

SNP also announces a new advances in its shale gas business with a new discovery in the Weirong block in Sichuan province.