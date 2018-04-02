Microsoft announces new Azure regions in Australia

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces two new Azure regions in Australia.

The Azure Australia Central and Central 2 regions involve a strategic partnership with Canberra Data Centres, a local data center provider that handles secret level data.

Azure currently has 50 current or announced regions.

Microsoft shares are down 3.3% on a bad day for tech as Amazon is weighed down with another President Trump tweet.

